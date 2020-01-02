Fugitive Ghosn Seen Carrying French Passport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has fled to Lebanon despite having agreed not to leave Japan as part of his bail conditions set by Tokyo District Court, was allowed by the court to carry his French passport with him, informed sources said Thursday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched Ghosn's residence in Tokyo that was designated by the court as the former Nissan chairman's place to live while on bail and await trial on financial misconduct charges, the sources said.

Through cooperation with Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, the prosecutors' office is analyzing video footage of security cameras installed around his Tokyo residence, suspecting that his departure from Japan may constitute a violation of the Japanese immigration control law, the sources said.

Even if the prosecutors' office is able to confirm the law violation, detaining Ghosn who has already left Japan and starting his trial in the country are believed to be extremely difficult, the sources said.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Ghosn was granted bail for the second time in April last year on conditions including the ban on overseas travel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]