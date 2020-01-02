Japanese Startup's Rocket Launch Postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Taiki, Hokkaido, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. said Thursday that it has decided to postpone the launch planned for this week of a small observation rocket due to a technical problem.

The company based in Taiki in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido has yet to decide the next launch schedule for the Momo-5 rocket, which was to be launched between Sunday and Friday.

The company is planning the first launch of its Momo series rocket in winter as part of efforts for realizing commercial production of its rockets.

"We felt anew the difficulty of launching a rocket," Interstellar Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Inagawa said at a press conference.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]