Tokyo Metro Opens New Shibuya Station of Ginza Line

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. opened new Shibuya Station of its Ginza Line on Friday, with the day's first train for the line's other terminal, Asakusa Station, departing shortly after 5 a.m. (8 p.m. Thursday GMT) amid applause from employees of the subway operator.

An M-shaped white roof over the new station's platform stands out, while the platform, located about 130 meters east of the site for the previous Shibuya Station platform, has a width of about 12 meters, compared with some 6 meters for the defunct one.

On Friday morning, Tokyo Metro held a ceremony to mark the opening of the new station. While noting that the old platform was narrow and that the former station had a confusing structure, Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura said, "We'll continue working on installing platform doors and restrooms at the new station to make it safe and convenient for users."

Construction work for the new station began in February 2009. Train operations were suspended on part of the Ginza Line for six days through Thursday in the final stage of the work.

"The platform is wider than I expected," a 19-year-old male university student from Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, said as he was busy taking pictures of the new station.

