Lawmaker Stresses Legality of Funding in Casino Scandal

Yoichi/Beppu, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Nakamura, one of the five Japanese House of Representatives lawmakers who may have been provided with funding by a Chinese company's side in a casino resort corruption case, emphasized the legality of the money on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in the town of Yoichi in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, Nakamura admitted that he was questioned by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation team in connection with the bribery case, which led to the arrest of Lower House lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto in December.

"I accepted a legitimate political donation and included the money in a political funds report," Nakamura said.

According to Nakamura, former parliamentary vice minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology, he accepted 2 million yen from a Sapporo-based tourism company a few days before the Lower House was dissolved on Sept. 28, 2017. The company was planning to operate a casino-featuring integrated resort business in the Hokkaido village of Rusutsu.

On Oct. 2 of the same year, 2 million yen was transferred into his bank account under the name of a senior official at the company. Nakamura said that he had been notified of the money transfer by the company official over the phone.

