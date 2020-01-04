Yokohama Marks 150th Anniv. of Beer Output by U.S. Brewer

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--This year marks the 150th anniversary of Japan's first continual commercial beer production, in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, by U.S. brewer William Copeland, known as the father of the Japanese beer industry.

Beer made in Yokohama has become well-known to the public through efforts by foreign residents in Japan and contributed to the development of Japanese food culture.

Takeshi Yamamoto, a 45-year-old employee of Kirin Brewery Co., who is well-versed in the history of beer, noted that the first beer brewery in the country was set up in a foreign settlement in Yokohama in 1869.

Spring water suitable for beer production was available in the district, now the Yamate area in Yokohama's Naka Ward, according to Yamamoto.

In 1870, Copeland opened Spring Valley Brewery as a privately owned brewery. He worked on making German-style beer to suit Japanese taste.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]