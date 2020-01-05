Japan Starts Informal Study on Stable Imperial Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has started an informal study on ways to ensure stable Imperial succession by conducting hearings with experts behind the scenes, according to government sources.

The government is expected to begin full-scale debates, including by establishing an expert panel, after the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremony on April 19 for Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito, to proclaim his rise to first in line to the throne.

Currently, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiro Sugita is leading the informal work to prepare for stable Imperial succession.

According to the sources, the government has already dispatched personnel to multiple experts, young and old, gather opinions.

The officials are believed to be checking the experts about their views mainly on whether to allow women or heirs in the maternal line of the Imperial Family to assume the throne, in line with a proposal put forward by an expert panel commissioned by the government of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]