Defense Team for Ghosn Considering Resigning

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The defense team for former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in late December while out on bail, is considering resigning, lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said Saturday.

"We have no choice but to resign eventually," Hironaka told reporters.

He suggested that the team will try to make contact with Ghosn, 65, next week and decide when to dissolve itself in line with his intention.

Ghosn escaped to Lebanon to avoid a trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct.

At a meeting on Saturday afternoon, the defense team decided to try to contact Ghosn through a Lebanese lawyer who has long known the disgraced automotive magnate. The team can get in touch with the Lebanese lawyer, according to Hironaka.

