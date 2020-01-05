Lebanon Prosecutors to Question Ghosn This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Lebanese prosecutors are expected to question former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn this week after his dramatic flight from Japan to Lebanon to avoid a trial over alleged financial misconduct.

The questioning will follow an Interpol wanted notice asking Lebanon to take him into custody, which was issued at the request of Japan.

Lebanese authorities have repeatedly signaled their intention of rejecting a Japanese request for the handover of Ghosn, 65, citing the lack of an extradition treaty with Japan.

According to the local newspaper Daily Star, Lebanese prosecutors will consider whether to allow a Japanese official to participate in the interrogation of Ghosn.

The questioning is expected to focus on Ghosn's alleged diversion of Nissan funds for private purposes, for which he was indicted in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]