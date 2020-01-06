Japanese Icebreaker Shirase Reaches Showa Base in Antarctica

Newsfrom Japan

Showa Station, Antarctica, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese icebreaker Shirase has reached Showa Station, Japan's Antarctic research facility.

Around 2:50 p.m. local time (11:50 a.m. GMT) on Sunday, the ship carrying members of Japan's 61st research expedition team and goods to be used in their activities arrived at a point where the team can pipe fuel from the ship to the station.

On Dec. 29 last year, the Shirase reached the Antarctic fast-ice area that lies between the coast and the sea ice. The ship then rammed through the ice to berth at the current point.

Work to transport fuel, foods and other items from the ship to the station will fully start shortly.

Most of the expedition team have already arrived at the base by helicopter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]