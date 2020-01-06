Fuji Xerox to Change Its Name in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Xerox Co. will change its name to Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp. on April 1, 2021, the wholly owned subsidiary of Fujifilm Holdings Corp. <4901> said Monday.

The name change "represents Fuji Xerox's commitment as part of the Fujifilm group...to expand into a wide range of business areas going forward," Tokyo-based Fuji Xerox said.

Fuji Xerox said it has decided to end its technology agreement with Xerox Corp. on the March 31, 2021, expiration date and notified the U.S. company of its decision.

The agreement provides for technology and brand licenses and sales territories applicable to each company, according to Fuji Xerox.

In November last year, Fujifilm Holdings took full control of Fuji Xerox, formerly a joint venture with Xerox.

