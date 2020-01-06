Assets of Japan's New Upper House Members Average 18.61 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by 124 lawmakers of Japan's House of Councillors who won seats in the upper parliamentary chamber in the July 2019 election averaged 18.61 million yen, according to data released on Monday.

The figure was down 37.8 pct from the average for those who won seats in the previous 2016 election for the Upper House, reflecting a fall in the number of rich businessmen-turned-lawmakers.

The latest average was the lowest since comparable data became available in October 2001. Only two lawmakers reported assets of over 100 million yen.

Among the 124 lawmakers, Toshiharu Furukawa had the largest assets, worth 296.01 million yen. Yoshimasa Hayashi ranked second, with assets worth 117 million yen, followed by Akiko Santo, with 88.15 million yen. All three are members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

By political party, members of the LDP held the largest average assets, at 28.13 million yen. Opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) came second, with 22.75 million yen, followed by the Democratic Party for the People, an opposition party, with 11.27 million yen. The lowest average was 6.88 million yen for the Japanese Communist Party, also an opposition party.

