Ghosn's Departure Illegal: Japan's Justice Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Carlos Ghosn's departure from Japan was illegal, Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori said Monday.

The act by the former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> chairman amounted to "smuggling out of the country and a crime," Mori said at a press conference.

How Ghosn left the country is currently under investigation, she said.

Mori said her ministry is considering the possibility of using the Global Positioning System to monitor defendants on bail.

The possible GPS use is part of a broader plan that the ministry is considering to review the country's bail system, as the number of defendants skipping out on bail is increasing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]