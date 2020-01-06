Anti-Terror Drills Conducted at "Dezomeshiki" New Year Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Fire Department carried out anti-terror drills and other programs at the "dezomeshiki" New Year event on Monday.

The annual event, held at the Tokyo Rinkai Disaster Prevention Park in Koto Ward in the Japanese capital, was joined by a total of some 2,100 people, including firefighters and volunteers, and helicopters and some 90 fire trucks.

Firefighting and rescue operations were carried out under the scenario of a terrorist attack involving vehicles, explosives and chemicals. A team from Taiwan participated in a drill to rescue injured people from a collapsed building.

Also held at the site was a ceremony to mark the launch of the department's first aid team, a squad of electric three-wheelers mainly for operating on narrow streets. Traditional ladder stunts by members of the Edo Firemanship Preservation Association were also performed.

"We will enhance the security of accommodation facilities and entertainment districts," Toshio Ando, chief of the fire department, said, keeping in mind an expected increase in foreign visitors to Japan toward the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.

