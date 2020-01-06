Japan Traffic Deaths Hit Record Low in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of deaths in traffic accidents in Japan fell to 3,215 in 2019, the lowest level since the start of comparable data in 1948, a National Police Agency report showed Monday.

The number fell by 317, or 9.0 pct, from the previous year, according to the report.

By prefecture, Chiba had the highest death total at 172.

Aichi, which had topped the death toll list for 16 years in a row until 2018, came in second with 156, followed by Hokkaido with 152.

Among people aged 65 or older, the number of traffic deaths dropped by 184, or 9.4 pct, to 1,782, according the NPA.

