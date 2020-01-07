Japanese Rock Stars Giving Back to Hometowns

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--"Our phones rang off the hook, sending us into a state of panic," an official of the Wakayama city government says while describing a situation in the office after the city's newsletter featuring native rock star HYDE on its front cover was published.

HYDE, the lead vocalist for the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel who also has a solo career, is one of Japanese rock musicians actively promoting their hometowns and prefectures.

He willingly accepted a request from the Wakayama municipal government for assuming the role of tourism ambassador for the western Japan city for free in January 2019 and appeared on the front cover of the March issue of City Report Wakayama.

"The response to the newsletter was beyond our imagination," another city official recalls.

The Wakayama municipal government received over 1,200 inquiries about the monthly newsletter from all over the country, including from people wanting a copy, according to the official.

