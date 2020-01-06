Ex-Japanese Lawmaker Miyake Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker Yukiko Miyake has been found dead on a Tokyo beach in an apparent suicide, sources familiar with the investigation by police said Monday.
Miyake, 54, a former member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, had been missing since Dec. 30, when she left her home in the capital, the sources said.
A shoe believed to be Miyake's was found at a wharf on Tuesday, and her body was discovered on the seashore in a different location on Thursday, the sources said.
Miyake had struggled with a chronic disease, the sources said.
She had sent an email to her family before her disappearance suggesting that she would kill herself, while leaving a suicide note at her home, the sources said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]