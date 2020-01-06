Abe Urges U.S., Iran to Exercise Self-Restraint

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the United States and Iran on Monday to exercise self-restraint amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

"I'm deeply worried" about the Middle East situation, Abe said. "Japan wants all parties concerned to make diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in a bid to prevent the situation from escalating further."

There is no change in Japan's plan to send its Self-Defense Forces troops to the Middle East on a mission to ensure safe sea lanes in the region, Abe also told a New Year's press conference.

Abe is considering visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in mid-January.

"Japan will continue its own diplomatic efforts to ease the tensions and stabilize the Middle East," Abe said.

