Japan Lawmaker Admits Accepting 1 M. Yen from Chinese Company

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Mikio Shimoji on Monday admitted receiving one million yen in cash from a Chinese company at the center of a bribery scandal linked to casino resorts.

Shimoji, a 58-year-old member of the House of Representatives and former minister for postal privatization, made that public in a press conference in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

"I deeply regret receiving election funds from someone involved in the (bribery) incident. I'm truly sorry," said Shimoji, a member of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Shimoji said his election office staff in Naha received a bag containing one million yen in cash from Masahiko Konno, 48, a former adviser to the Chinese company, 500.com, during the Lower House election campaign period in October 2017.

The money, given as election funds, was not recorded in the lawmaker's political fund income and expenditure report.

