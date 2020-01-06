Ghosn Seen Stressing Human Rights Breach at Press Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut/Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> leader Carlos Ghosn is expected to justify his escape to Lebanon from Japan by claiming human rights violations he suffered in Japan at a press conference slated this week, according to sources close to him.

A lawyer for the former chairman of the major Japanese automaker has said that Ghosn will meet the press in the Lebanese capital of Beirut from 3 p.m. Wednesday (1 p.m. GMT).

Ghosn, who has been charged with financial misconduct, fled to Lebanon via Turkey late last month while on bail ahead of his trial. A source close to Ghosn said that only a limited number of journalists will likely be invited to attend the press conference.

"I can now finally communicate freely with the media and look forward to starting next week," Ghosn, 65, said in a statement released immediately after he arrived in Beirut on Dec. 30. Ghosn is believed to be fully preparing for the press conference, after almost shutting down communications with the media since the release of the statement.

Ricardo Karam, a journalist who has been acquainted with Ghosn for some 20 years, said that Ghosn was deprived of basic human rights after his release on bail, citing a ban on his meeting with his wife, among other things. Ghosn was not treated based on the presumption of innocence, Karam also said. Ghosn is expected to speak about these things at the press conference, Karam said.

