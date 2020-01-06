Kyoto to Require Barrier-Free Rooms at All New Hotels

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Kyoto plans to require all rooms in newly built lodging facilities to be barrier-free in principle, to improve the accommodation experience for disabled and elderly guests, its mayor, Daisaku Kadokawa, said Monday.

The city, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, will aim to revise a related ordinance in fiscal 2020 and implement the new rules the following fiscal year, he told a press conference. Kyoto will be the first in Japan to make barrier-free rooms at all lodging facilities mandatory, regardless of size.

Current rules require only entrances, hallways and shared bathing areas at lodging facilities to be barrier-free.

The new rules will also cover areas between room entrances and beds, and entrances to restrooms, bathing rooms and washrooms, requiring hotel operators to provide sufficient space for wheelchairs to pass through.

The number of hotels has spiked in Kyoto, prompting the mayor to say last autumn that he does not want operators which do not ensure safety and security for locals or respect local culture to open hotels in the city.

