Ghosn Used Shinkansen to Osaka for Escape to Lebanon

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn used a Shinkansen bullet train to travel from Tokyo to Osaka for his escape to Lebanon from Japan via Turkey late last year, informed sources said Monday.

Security camera footage showed Ghosn, 65, heading for Osaka, western Japan, on a Tokaido Shinkansen train with two men who are believed to have helped the departure of the former leader of the major Japanese automaker to Lebanon, according to the sources. Ghosn was on bail, ahead of his trial for his alleged financial misconduct.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating details of Ghosn's escape, in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo, suspecting his violation of the immigration control law. The authorities are also working to identify the two men.

According to the sources, Ghosn left his house in Tokyo alone around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 (5:30 a.m. GMT) and went to a luxury hotel in Minato Ward in the Japanese capital, where he joined the two men.

The three men then took a train on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo and headed for Shin-Osaka Station in the city of Osaka. After arriving at Shin-Osaka, the trio entered a hotel near Kansai International Airport in Osaka around 8 p.m. on the day.

