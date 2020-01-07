Rakuten to Fully Start Mobile Phone Services in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Inc. <4755> aims to fully launch its mobile phone services in April, Hiroshi Mikitani, president and chairman of the major Japanese cybermall operator, said Monday.

The Rakuten group initially planned to begin the mobile services on Oct. 1 last year, but has postponed the move due to a delay in establishing base stations.

"We are fully preparing to offer stable mobile services," Mikitani told reporters in Tokyo.

Rakuten Mobile Inc., the operator of the mobile phone business, was repeatedly slapped with administrative guidances by the communications ministry last year over the delayed work to set up base stations.

Last October, Rakuten Mobile started to provide a limited mobile phone service for 5,000 users free of charge. But its voice communications and data transmission services were partially disrupted last month due to a glitch, and the company was urged by the ministry to take measures to prevent any repeat of the problem in a fresh administrative guidance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]