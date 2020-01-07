Japan's Average Temperature in 2019 Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The average temperature in Japan in 2019 hit the highest level since records began in 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency has said.

The temperature exceeded the normal-year level by 0.92 degree Celsius, the agency said Monday. The normal-year level is the average of temperatures of 30 years through 2010.

Since the 1990s, average annual temperatures in Japan have often marked high levels, due to impacts from global warming. In 2019, temperatures remained comparatively high throughout the year.

The results are based on data recorded at the agency's 15 long-term observation points nationwide that are little impacted by urbanization.

The highest temperature in Japan last year was 40.7 degrees logged in the city of Tainai in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, on Aug. 15, according to the agency. But the city is not among the 15 observation points.

