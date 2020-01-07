Moon Urges Japan to Scrap Tougher Export Controls

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Moon Jae-in indicated Tuesday his intention to continue seeking Japan's withdrawal of its stricter controls on exports of semiconductor materials to his country.

Japan-South Korea relations can develop more swiftly if the Japanese government retracts the tighter controls, Moon said in his New Year speech at the Blue House presidential office in Seoul.

Moon stressed South Korea's efforts to overcome its dependence on imports from Japan by promoting domestic production of semiconductor-related materials and parts under public-private partnerships, in response to Tokyo's tightening of export controls last year.

In only six months, South Korea has made meaningful achievements in that regard, something it could not achieve for several decades, the president said.

Calling Japan the closest neighbor of South Korea, Moon said he will make efforts to develop bilateral cooperative relations in a more future-oriented manner.

