Nissan Condemns Carlos Ghosn's Escape

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> on Tuesday condemned former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon in violation of his bail terms as "an act that defies Japan's judicial system."

Ghosn's escape is "extremely regrettable," the Japanese automaker said.

The consequences of Ghosn's misconduct that Nissan has found through an internal investigation "have been significant," the company said.

Nissan said it will continue to cooperate with judicial and regulatory authorities wherever necessary. Ghosn has been charged with financial misconduct in Japan.

"Ghosn's flight will not affect Nissan's basic policy of holding him responsible for the serious misconduct," the company said.

