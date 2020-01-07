Private Jet Luggage Checks Obligated at 4 Japan Int'l Airports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Tuesday his ministry has ordered four international airports in Japan to conduct safety inspections of luggage of a certain size of departing private jet travelers.

The directive, which took effect on Monday, was issued after the escape of ousted Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn from Japan.

Previously, inspections of luggage to be loaded on private jets were not obligated and were conducted only when pilots wanted them done.

It is believed that Ghosn, 65, who fled to Lebanon in late December, hid himself in a box, escaped a security check at Kansai International Airport in the western prefecture of Osaka and boarded a private jet afterward.

The transport ministry's decision came at the request of the Immigration Services Agency of Japan.

