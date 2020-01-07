Japan Launches Casino Regulatory Body amid Bribery Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government launched a body to regulate casino resorts on Tuesday, amid a bribery scandal that could threaten its strategy to shore up economic growth through the introduction of such facilities.

The government intends to proceed with its plans to introduce casino resorts, while public prosecutors are investigating the bribery case allegedly involving several Japanese lawmakers and a Chinese firm hoping to run a casino in Japan.

The new Casino Regulatory Commission, affiliated to the Cabinet Office, has the authority to issue licenses necessary to run casinos in Japan and impose administrative punishments for irregularities, including the cancellation of licenses.

The body also has the power to require casino operators to make reports and accept inspections so it can check whether they operate properly.

In addition, the body is tasked with taking measures to prevent gambling addiction and drawing up specific rules to regulate and supervise casino operators.

