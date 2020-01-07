2 Japanese Yakuza Groups Face Tougher Police Crackdown

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya/Kobe, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The public safety commissions of six prefectures in Japan on Tuesday designated two yakuza crime syndicates as targets of a stronger police crackdown after a series of incidents apparently linked to a turf war between them.

The commissions in the prefectures of Hyogo, Aichi, Osaka, Kyoto, Gifu and Mie designated Yamaguchi-gumi and Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, a splinter group established by those who broke away from the former, as "being involved in conflict."

With the designation, 10 cities in the prefectures were given the "warning zone" status based on the law against organized crime groups. The two groups are banned from launching new offices in the zones, and from stalking each other's members, loitering around their offices and holding a gathering of about five or more members. Those violating the regulations will be arrested.

On Tuesday morning, about 10 officers from the Aichi prefectural police department visited the headquarters of Kodo-kai, the core group of Yamaguchi-gumi, in Nagoya, the capital of the central Japan prefecture, and put a seal indicating the designation on the building.

The same seal was also put on the headquarters of Yamaguchi-gumi and Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, both in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo in western Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]