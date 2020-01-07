Tokyo Prosecutors Obtain Arrest Warrant for Ghosn's Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation squad has obtained an arrest warrant for former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's wife, Carole, 53, informed sources said Tuesday.

The arrest warrant was issued on suspicion of false testimony, according to the sources.

The development came after Ghosn, indicted in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, left the Asian country late last month in a violation of his bail terms. He has issued a statement saying that he is in Lebanon now.

