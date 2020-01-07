Cruise Ships to Tackle Hotel Shortage during Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The shortage of hotel rooms may not be a worry during the Tokyo Olympics this summer as "hotel ships" will be used when the Japanese capital hosts the games.

Huge cruise ships will be moored off Tokyo and the nearby city of Yokohama to serve as temporary accommodations, helping cover a large number of foreigners visiting Japan during the sporting event.

It is also hoped that they will promote Tokyo and Yokohama as tourism destinations and reinvigorate the bay areas.

Yokohama, the capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, will host the Sun Princess, a 1,011-cabin cruise ship capable of accommodating up to 2,000 people, as a hotel ship at Yamashita Pier at the Port of Yokohama, from July 23 to Aug. 10.

The hotel ship service is offered by major travel agency JTB Corp. A two-night stay by two people in one room is priced at 183,000 yen or more per person and it comes with Olympic tickets.

