Abe Takes Dig at Opposition at New Year Party

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--In an apparent dig at opposition parties, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday suggested a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, for a snap general election.

Attending a New Year party hosted by Jiji Press, Abe noted that Japanese warlord Tokugawa Ieyasu won the Battle of Sekigahara in 1600. "We've got to fight when we have to," Abe said.

"Ieyasu created peace that lasted 260 years under the Tokugawa reign, after taking on the battle," Abe said.

"We have to make decisions when need be, and we need determination to open up a new era."

Abe marked the seventh anniversary last month since his return to the post of prime minister in late December 2012. While looking back on his long path, Abe said he hopes to harvest a "big fruit" through the cooperation between his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

