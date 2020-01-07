Swine Fever Outbreak Suspected in Okinawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Pigs suspected of being infected with classical swine fever have been found at a farm in the city of Uruma in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

A central government institution is conducting a detailed examination after the animals tested positive in a genetic test carried out by the Okinawa prefectural government, informed sources said.

The results of the detailed test will be released on Wednesday morning, according to the sources. If infection is confirmed, this will be the first CSF outbreak in Okinawa in about 33 years since autumn 1986.

If confirmed, the prefectural government will slaughter all pigs raised at the farm.

In September 2018, the first CSF outbreak in Japan in 26 years was confirmed, at a pig farm in Gifu Prefecture in the Chubu central region of the country. Infections then spread to more than 10 prefectures, including Aichi, also in Chubu and adjacent to Gifu, and Saitama in the Kanto eastern region, with the swine fever virus believed to have been transmitted through wild boars.

