Swine Fever Confirmed in Okinawa for 1st Time in 33 Yrs

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry said Wednesday a classical swine fever infection has been confirmed at a pig farm in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa for the first time since autumn 1986.

The Okinawa prefectural government plans to slaughter all pigs at the firm in the city of Uruma in accordance with law.

In September 2018, the first CSF outbreak in Japan in 26 years took place at a pig farm in the central city of Gifu.

Before the latest outbreak confirmation in Okinawa, CSF infections were confirmed in a total of 12 prefectures mainly in the Chubu central and Kanto eastern regions, such as Aichi, Mie and Saitama. The virus is believed to have been transmitted through wild boars.

The ministry will look into infection routes carefully, as pigs at the farm in the island prefecture of Okinawa got infected possibly via routes different from prior cases.

