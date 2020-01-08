Mother Unveils Name of Victim in Care Home Attack in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The mother of a woman killed in the 2016 deadly attack on a care home in eastern Japan for people with intellectual disabilities disclosed the name of the then 19-year-old daughter before the trial of the accused in the case began on Wednesday.

In the trial, victims are described using tentative names such as "Ko" and "Otsu" to give consideration to them and their family members.

The mother expressed discomfort with the proceedings. "My daughter is neither Ko nor Otsu, but her name is Miho," she said. "Miho lived her life with all her energy. I want to leave that mark," the mother said.

According to a note released by the mother, Miho, diagnosed with autism, lived at the care home, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo.

Miho liked trains and animation and was good at winning the hearts of others to make friends, according to the note. "I had thought my daughter would live with staff members watching over her," the mother said.

