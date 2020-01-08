Japanese Firms Showcase Sports-Linked Techs at CES

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese firms, along with manufacturers from other countries, are showcasing their cutting-edge technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES, one of the world's biggest of its kind, which started in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer, some companies from Japan put special effort into introducing imaging technologies to allow users to enjoy watching sports.

This year's CES features artificial intelligence, fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless communication, future-generation vehicles and other technologies. It will be open through Friday.

Major Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. <6752> projected on a large screen 8K ultrahigh-definition images related to the Olympics and set up a space for an e-sports gaming competition themed on the quadrennial sports event.

Among other Japanese companies, Sharp Corp. <6753> demonstrated a technology that allows an 8K video shot by a flying drone to be transmitted via a 5G network.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]