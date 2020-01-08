Ex-Worker Pleads Guilty to 2016 Deadly Care Home Attack in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--A former worker of a care home for mentally disabled people in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, pleaded guilty to the July 2016 deadly attack on the facility, at the first court hearing of his trial on Wednesday.

At Yokohama District Court, Satoshi Uematsu, 29, admitted to murder and other charges against him.

His defense asked the court to acquit him or reduce any punishment for him, claiming that he was in a state of insanity or diminished capacity during the attack, which killed 19 residents, aged 19 to 70, of the care home, Tsukui Yamayuri-en, and injured 26 others, including 24 residents.

As Uematsu later acted irregularly, the court hearing was suspended before the prosecution's opening statement.

