Abe Orders Officials to Be Prepared for Middle East Contingencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday instructed government officials to be fully prepared for every possible contingency amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Abe called on officials to make all-out diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the region in close cooperation with related countries.

He also urged officials to provide the public with necessary information swiftly and correctly and to protect Japanese nationals overseas.

The prime minister issued the instruction following Iran's attacks on U.S. military bases in Iraq.

"We're extremely concerned" about the regional situation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after a ministerial meeting of the National Security Council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]