Fidea Forms Biz Tie-Up with Foreign Personnel Staffing Agency

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Fidea Holdings Co. <8713> said Wednesday that its two banking units have formed a business tie-up with a Tokyo-based staffing agency specializing in foreign personnel.

Shonai Bank, based in Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Hokuto Bank, based in the northeastern Japan city of Akita, will introduce staffing services by Gowell Co. to business partners that want to hire foreigners with sophisticated expertise.

In August last year, the two banks started offering services to introduce personnel to business partners suffering labor shortages.

Fidea Holdings, based in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, concluded the business alliance with Gowell, which has many people from Asian countries on its books, as some client companies hope to employee highly skilled foreigners as potential management advisers and future executives.

