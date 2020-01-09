Japanese Kyogen Actor Seeks Popularity in France

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese "kyogen" comic play actor is trying to introduce French people to the traditional performing art, about 650 years after it was perfected in Japan's Muromachi period.

Kyogen, one of the "nogaku" traditional performing arts listed as forms of UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, is now unfamiliar to many Japanese people and is viewed by some as difficult to enjoy.

Tadashi Ogasawara, 54, has been performing kyogen using some French.

Japanese culture is popular in France, which is believed to have the second-largest number of people reading manga in the world, following Japan. But kyogen has a low profile in the European country compared with "kabuki" and "rakugo."

"If kyogen becomes popular in France, it may be reimported and re-evaluated in Japan," Ogasawara said, showing his hopes for the future.

