Abe's Visit to Middle East Likely to Be Postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to postpone Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's upcoming visit to three Middle Eastern countries amid heightened tensions in the region, informed sources said Wednesday.

Abe was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman for five days from Saturday to hold discussions for easing tensions in the region. But tensions have heightened further, after Iran fired ballistic missiles on U.S. forces based in Iraq early Wednesday.

"We hope to look closely at the situation there and make decision," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

