2,000 Want to Observe Trial of Care Home Attack Suspect

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 2,000 people participated in a lottery to observe Wednesday's first hearing of a trial for the deadly 2016 attack on a care home for mentally disabled people in eastern Japan.

As many as 1,944 people entered the lottery for the 26 gallery seats available at Yokohama District Court to observers for the trial of Satoshi Uematsu, 29, accused in the attack in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Among them was Yohei Isowaki, 38, whose brother lives in a facility for the disabled in Kanagawa. "The attack has been stuck in my mind, because my brother could have been killed," he said.

Referring to Uematsu's repeated discriminatory remarks against the disabled, Isowaki said, "It's scary to walk around when I think about the fact that there are people thinking like him."

"Through the trial, I hope such thinking will go away, even to a slight degree," Isowaki said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]