Kyushu Electric to Join Filipino Microgrid Project

Fukuoka, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> said Wednesday that it will take part in a microgrid project in the Philippines.

The company, based in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka, has already invested in Filipino power utility PowerSource Group, which runs the project, through a subsidiary. It did not disclose the amount of the investment.

The project provides electricity generated by diesel-powered facilities to a total of seven regions not covered by major power grids on and near the Philippine islands of Palawan and Cebu.

Kyushu Electric plans to contribute its technology to the project, which aims to expand to other regions, and introduce solar power and storage battery systems.

The company also plans to use its microgrid technology to conduct business in other foreign markets, and in remote islands and mountainous regions in Japan.

