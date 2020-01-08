INTERVIEW: Mizuho to Accelerate Digitization Push

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Financial Group Inc. <8411> President Tatsufumi Sakai has expressed his intention to accelerate the group's efforts to keep pace with digitization in financial services, including steps on money settlements and transfers.

Mizuho will aim to improve its customer services by nurturing and strengthening human resources who will promote digitization.

"We will be a group in which each worker can meet customer needs," Sakai said in a recent interview.

Amid the spread of fintech, or financial services employing advanced information technologies, the financial sector faces a need to reform existing business models.

"We'll steer ourselves to next-generation financial service models," Sakai said, indicating that the group plans to operate more branches supporting digitization and offering financial services using artificial intelligence.

