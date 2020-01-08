Japan Retailers Vying for Customers with Cheaper U.S. Foods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Following the entry into force of the Japan-U.S. trade agreement on Jan. 1, major Japanese supermarkets are vying for customers by cutting prices of U.S. products for which Japanese tariffs were lowered under the bilateral pact.

Ito-Yokado Co. launched a six-day sale at some 130 outlets on Wednesday, lowering the prices of a U.S. beef product by over 10 pct from the levels late last year and the prices of eight other products, including oranges, by 10-20 pct.

Aeon Retail Co. will reduce the prices of some U.S. beef products by 10 pct from Thursday. It also plans to start a sale of kiwi and other products.

Seijo Ishii Co., which offers a variety of imported foods, will hold a sale of U.S. wines and nuts from Friday.

"We can eat big steaks as prices go down," a shopper said.

