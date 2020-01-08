Seven-Eleven Japan Seeks Court Injunction against Ex-Franchisee

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Major convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has sought a court injunction against the former owner of an outlet with which the company terminated its franchise contract late last year, it was learned Wednesday.

The petition was filed with Osaka District Court on Monday, company sources said.

The move followed the filing also on Monday of a petition with the same court by Mitoshi Matsumoto, the former owner, seeking an injunction recognizing his status as the owner of the outlet in the city of Higashiosaka in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan.

While Seven-Eleven Japan did not disclose the details of its injunction request, Matsumoto said he has been asked to leave the store.

Seven-Eleven Japan ended its franchise contract with Matsumoto, citing a flurry of customer complaints. Matsumoto continued operations at the store since the contract was terminated, but he shuttered the store at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (8 a.m. GMT after selling almost all products left at the outlet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]