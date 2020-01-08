Ghosn Claims Innocence, Raps Japan's Judicial System

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday claimed his innocence on all charges made against him by Japanese prosecutors, criticizing the country's judicial system.

At a closely watched press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Ghson, 65, said that the charges against him are "baseless." His departure from Japan was the only possible way for him to protect his family, Ghosn said.

Ghosn said that former Nissan President Hiroto Saikawa and four other people were involved in his ouster from the major Japanese automaker. He also claimed that Nissan and Japanese prosecutors had colluded well in advance to arrest him.

This is the first time for Ghosn to meet the press since his first arrest in November 2018 by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation team.

Ghosn has been indicted in Japan for allegedly violating the financial instruments and exchange law by failing to report part of his executive pay in Nissan's financial statements. He is also suspected of committing special breach of trust by funneling Nissan funds to a Lebanese investment company effectively owned by him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]