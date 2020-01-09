Japan Govt Reacts Coolly to Ghosn's Press Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government reacted coolly to Wednesday's press conference by former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan to Lebanon late last month while on bail ahead of his trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct.

"The aim of his press conference was to claim that he is a victim of Japan's judicial system," a government official said.

Ghosn's departure from Japan "could constitute a crime," Justice Minister Masako Mori said at a press conference in the small hours of Thursday.

"We can never tolerate him sending wrong information about Japan's judicial system for the purpose of justifying his escape," she said. "I strongly hope that he will seek a judgment by a (Japanese) court fairly and openly if he has something to argue," Mori added.

At the press conference, held in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, Ghosn said only that he is totally innocent, a government source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]