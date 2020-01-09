Ghosn Says He Fled Japan after Losing Hope of Fair Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Beirut, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn said Wednesday that he has left Japan for Lebanon as he thought he would have no chance of receiving a fair trial in the Asian country.

"I left Japan because I wanted justice," Ghosn, 65, said at a closely watched press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, noting that he saw "the impossibility of a fair trial" in Japan.

All the charges made against him by Japanese prosecutors are "baseless," Ghosn said, adding, "I should never have been arrested in the first place."

The disgraced automotive magnate also said that the restrictions on his contact with his wife, Carole, 53, imposed by a Japanese court constituted a violation of human rights and an act of persecution aimed at destroying him.

This is the first time for Ghosn to meet the press since his first arrest in November 2018 by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's special investigation team.

