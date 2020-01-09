Abe Praises Trump Statement on Iran as Self-Restraining

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about the Iranian situation as a "self-restraining response."

"Japan has strongly called for self-restraint by all parties concerned. Japan's stance is to praise a self-restraining response," Abe told reporters.

At a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said, "The president's remark that he does not want to exercise military power will contribute to easing regional tensions."

Abe said, "We'll continue to make every diplomatic effort in order to achieve stability in the regional situation."

Some in the government call for a postponement of Abe's planned five-day trip to three Middle Eastern nations from Saturday, but Abe has reserved judgment on the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]