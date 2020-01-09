Japan Govt Raps Ghosn's Claims at Press Meet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga criticized Thursday the claims former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn made in a press conference in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday.

The top government spokesman said Ghosn's allegations were "one-sided and not convincing at all."

Suga told a press conference in Tokyo that whether Ghosn will be sent back to Japan "depends on the Lebanese government's decision."

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon late last month while on bail ahead of his trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct. His bail conditions included a ban on overseas travel.

At the press conference in Beirut, the former Nissan chairman, who has Lebanese citizenship, said all the charges made against him by Japanese prosecutors are "baseless" and that he saw "the impossibility of a fair trial" in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]